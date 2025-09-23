If there is one thing for certain, it is the fact that Sara Tendulkar is a big-time foodie. The daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar often shares delectable gastronomical updates on social media. This time was no exception. On Tuesday, the 27-year-old posted a "Ask Me Anything (AMA)" session on Instagram. Reason? She had "some time to kill". Among the myriad of questions thrown at her, it was the food-related ones that grabbed our attention. When one fan asked Sara, "What should we eat in Tokyo?", she had the perfect answer.

Sara Tendulkar uploaded a picture of herself relishing what appeared to be a salad-based dish. "Cannot wait", read her side note featuring an array of food emojis, including ramen, dumplings, a bento box, and sushi, among others. It left no room for doubt that Sara was a true-blue fan of Japanese cuisine.

Next, another fan wanted to know about Sara Tendulkar's "all-time favourite dish". Her honest reply was, "I am such a massive foodie, how can I pick just one?". But she did name a few of her favourites. The versatile spread comprised varan bhaat, dosa, sushi and butter chicken. FYI: Varan bhaat is a type of comforting and traditional Maharashtrian meal that features a mild, simple lentil dish (varan), served with plain rice aka bhaat. The dish gets a flavourful touch when topped with a dollop of ghee.

One of Sara Tendulkar's previous Instagram entries that caught our attention was a recipe for a pineapple-mango protein smoothie. She started by adding freshly chopped mangoes and pineapples into a blender with one teaspoon each of ground flax seeds, shredded dry coconut, and soaked chia seeds. Next, she took out one scoop of vanilla whey protein, followed by some coconut water and coconut milk. After that, the ingredients were mixed uniformly until smooth. The healthy beverage, packed with the goodness of protein, fibre, and electrolytes, was ready to be savoured. Read all about it here.

We await more foodie posts by Sara Tendulkar!