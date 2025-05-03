Sara Tendulkar often posts about food on her Instagram page. Since she's a nutritionist by profession, you might think her updates are all about eating healthy. But Sara candidly shares glimpses of her indulgences as well. Some of her recent Instagram stories highlighted her foodie side again. Sara gave us a sneak peek at her weekend binge, which featured South Indian delicacies at a popular chain restaurant. A collage of photos showed us the wide variety of treats she relished.

What exactly was the reason for her "food coma," as her caption indicated? It was an array of delicious dishes, including masala dosa, ghee podi idli, rasam idli, neer dosa and three portions of what seemed to be tamarind rice. These delicacies came with vibrant accompaniments, including sambar, different types of chutney, pickle and more. There were other side dishes kept on a separate plate in the background, but their exact contents were not clear.

But that was not all Sara Tendulkar savoured at the iconic Rameshwaram Cafe. She also ensured she sipped classic South Indian filter coffee in the traditional way - poured between two brass cups of different sizes. Sara loved the hot beverage so much that she said, "This is what heaven looks, smells and tastes like."

Like many of us, Sara Tendulkar likes to enjoy outside food on weekends. In the past, she shared updates about various yummy meals she had on a Sunday. Her love for South Indian cuisine was reflected in the fact that a "dosa date" was part of her plan. She also savoured a Gujarati thali. Click here to find out more.



