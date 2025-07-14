"Rail Aahar" cafes are a familiar sight to many Indian train passengers. These food establishments, managed by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), are located on the platforms of many stations across the country. They typically offer affordable meals, including local snacks and wholesome dishes. Recently, a content creator went viral for spotlighting a Rail Aahar cafe in a creative way. He decided to treat this humble food joint the way influencers tend to treat high-end cafes/restaurants while promoting them via reels. While doing so, he also satirically mimicked their distinctive speaking style to hilarious effect.

The Rail Aahar viral video was shared by Khushaal Pawaar, who is an actor and content creator. The text on it reads, "Vloggers after explaining every cafe in Mumbai." He starts by showing himself walking on a bridge at a train station and explaining in a sing-song voice that he is going to visit a "very underrated cafe" in the city. He also jokes that it's a "hidden gem for rich people." He also describes the exact location of the Rail Aahar cafe in the way food vloggers do. He reaches the food stall, and then the vendors/staff members are seen greeting the camera with a namaste. To explain the fact that the establishment is open to customers on all its sides, he funnily says that its access is a complete "380 degrees."





Khushaal then begins to taste and highlight several food and drink offerings at the stall, in ways that are typical of influencers. He hints that the "red drink" here is even better than matcha. He says that one should not miss the cafe's "famous, mesmerising ragda pav and masala jal jeera soda." He also notes that the chutney and ragda are unlimited, but extra pav will be chargeable. He rates it 3/5 because some coriander leaves got stuck in his teeth. Next, he excitedly points out that they have samosa, vada and pattice. "This is the only pocket-friendly cafe for students and employees." He also showcases the "live bhel counter" at this stall.

He jokes that the view is the best part: while eating your samosa pav, you can watch people struggle to catch the train! "Eat and enjoy the real spirit of Mumbai," he declares. He goes on to praise the machine-made cardamom tea (elaichi chai) available at this stall. He also advises taking home the cafe's best-selling product as a souvenir, which is nothing but a Rail Neer water bottle. Finally, he says that if you have teeth, relish the laddoo sold there. Watch the complete reel below:







This satirical video has won many hearts and left many users in stitches online. The comments section is filled with laughing emojis. Many people have called it "amazing." Read some of the reactions below:





"Very creative."





"Waah! This is something unique I saw today."





"He even nailed the outfit."





"The reel we never knew we needed."





"Can't stop myself from laughing."





"Real spirit of Mumbai."





"Even the service is very fast!"





"Dude, you convinced me to go."





"The one at Marine Lines serves moong dal vada. Highly recommend it!"





The viral video has crossed 2 million views on Instagram so far.