Korean flavours have taken the world by storm, infiltrating our snack cabinets, restaurants and social media feeds. But does this global culinary takeover hit the mark? A man's viral review of Korean-flavoured snacks has sparked debate. In a video shared on Instagram, comedian Govind Menon requested snack companies to stop making any more Korean-flavoured chips and treats. He said, "Stop making Korean as a flavour, enough, we've had enough. You can't just put in Korean as a flavour and then expect it to work."





Govind further criticised Korean-flavoured makhana and instant noodles, saying that they don't have any specific Korean taste. He quipped that, going by the trend, in the next year, we will have Korean-flavoured paan masala. "Then what, what do we do with Korean flavoured Rajnigandha?" he concluded. Watch the full video here:







The hilarious video amused the internet. People shared their thoughts in the comment section.





One user wrote, "Your sense of humour is very spicy… spicy Korean."





Another added, "McDonald's has a list of Korean-flavoured burgers...what is Korean in that... no idea."





A viewer agreed, writing, "Someone said it finally."





"Oh istg- every beauty and clothing brand also- pls stop! No I don't want Korean brightening serum and high-waisted Korean street-style pants," read a comment.





A person commented, "McDonald's Korean spicy fries are the exact same as peri peri Shake Shake. With Korean alphabets."





"Spicy Korean room freshener on its way...," read a comment.





A user quipped, "It's actually insanely hard to find spicy chips in Korea."





Several people applauded the comedian for sharing his honest thoughts, writing, "Kudos for asking the correct questions!"





So far, the video has garnered more than 672,000 views on Instagram.