On Saturday [July 22], singer-actress Selena Gomez celebrated her 31st birthday with much joy and fervour in the company of loved ones. She delighted her 426 million followers on Instagram by sharing some lovely birthday pictures. In one of the photos, Selena is seen holding a delectable chocolate cake in the shape of her initial "S." The cake was adorned with exquisite floral garnishing - shaped like roses - in soft pastel hues, adding a touch of elegance to the treat. Also, do not miss the pastel frosting between two layers of chocolate sponge, making the cake look even yummier. Needless to say, Selena's fans showered her with immense love and warm wishes in the comment section.

Selena Gomez's birthday post also carried a powerful message. With gratitude, she expressed, "I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we've been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through Rare beauty." Further, Selena emphasised, "Because of YOU, we've been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life." The multi-hyphenate artist declined personal gifts and instead urged her followers to contribute to a cause she deeply cares about.





Take a look at Gomez's post below:



Selena Gomez's Instagram Stories gave us more glimpses into her grand birthday celebrations. In one of the pictures, we saw a table adorned with a lavish spread, including mouthwatering pasta, succulent steak, and grilled vegetables, promising a gastronomic delight. To toast the occasion, an array of delightful cocktails and mocktails were also seen. Take a look:

In a separate Instagram post, Selena shared snapshots of her second birthday cake. This one was a gorgeous white-coloured treat, beautifully decorated with red roses. The edible flowers complemented Selena's birthday outfit as well. See the pics below:











We cannot wait to see what the next year has in store for the superstar!

