We understand, the situation around us is quite challenging right now. The incessant increase in caseloads has alarmed us all. Administrations and governments are trying every way out to fight this ongoing pandemic. Besides, we can also see people coming together and helping each other out in every possible way. From providing Covid meals to helping others search beds and oxygen - there are hundreds of examples around. And this ray of positivity and good vibes are keeping us going through all the adversities. Zomato recently took to its Instagram handle to share an appreciation post for all those people and organisations, which came forward with a helping hand in this situation.





Zomato shared a short video clip that features screenshots of various such initiatives and wrote alongside, "Sending good vibes to everyone". The video also reads, "Guess what's spreading faster than the pandemic? Humanity."





The video post further states, "We are in this together- we said it last year but learned what it means only this year. Let's make humanity win."

Take a look at the heart-warming post:

Also Read: Craving Home-Style Food? Zomato Rolls Out Mini Menu To Deliver 'Ghar Jaisa Khana'







The video post was uploaded not even 24 hours ago and in no time, it went viral with people sharing and re-sharing it across multiple platforms. On Instagram, the post gained more than 17.5k likes and hundreds of comments.





"The only positive post I saw this week!" a comment read. Another user wrote, "Happy seeing this." A third user wrote, "Wins my heart every time I see brands applauding other brands. Kudos!"





What did you feel about this post? Let us know in the comments below.



