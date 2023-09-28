The Jawan fever has taken over the world and how. Shah Rukh Khan's action blockbuster is enjoying a good run at the box office. The film has (so far) collected over Rs. 576 crore at the Indian box office. Globally, Jawan entered the Rs. 1,000 crore club within its third week. While fans across the globe are celebrating the success of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Indian dairy brand Amul couldn't be far behind. In the latest post, Amul gave a shout-out to the Atlee directorial for entering the 1,000 crore club. Re-sharing the quirky topical on Instagram, SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani thanked Amul India for the “awesome” art.

In the picture, you can see the Amul mascot – decked up in the half-mask look of Shah Rukh Khan's Azad – holding a bread-butter toast. “JaWan Thousand Crores,” read the text on top of the tropical. Giving an Atlee twist to its tagline, Amul further added, “Atlee Butterly Delicious.”

“Thank you, Amul India this is awesome!!!!” read Pooja Dadlani's caption.

While sharing the topical, Amul India wrote, “#Amul Topical: SRK's blockbuster hits magic figure of Rs 1000 crores!”

Amul has a history of celebrating movie successes through its creative posters. They previously created a special poster for Rajnikanth's film, "Jailer." In this poster, Amul depicted a cartoon version of Rajnikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia from the popular song "Kaavaalaa." Rajnikanth was shown seated, spreading butter on a piece of bread, while Tamannaah stood beside him, enjoying her buttered bread. The poster featured a witty text at the top: "Tu Maskavalaya." At the bottom, Amul cleverly added, "Rajni can't resist it!" Their caption for the post read, "#Amul Topical: Movie 'JAILER's' box office success is unstoppable!"

Take a look: