The much-awaited drama 'Oppenheimer,' directed by the legendary Christopher Nolan, has been released in theaters worldwide today. The early reviews by critics and fans suggest that the movie is undoubtedly a masterpiece. While people can't seem to stop praising this war drama, it has also given rise to a string of hilarious memes. Amul India, known for its creative and iconic topical ads, couldn't be left behind. To acknowledge the impact created by the movie, the dairy brand shared a delightful topical. The post features a cartoon representation of the 'Oppenheimer' poster, with the protagonist seen holding a slab of Amul butter in hand. The text above the picture reads, "Oppen Yummier Butter!" The caption accompanying the post captures the excitement surrounding "Oppenheimer": "#Amul Topical: Christopher Nolan's war drama creates waves!" Take a look at Amul India's topical below:

Starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role, 'Oppenheimer' promises to tell the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his pivotal role in the development of the atomic bomb. The film is partially based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning 2005 biography 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer,' which was written over a span of 25 years. At the box office, 'Oppenheimer' faces a blockbuster clash with 'Barbie: The Movie,' starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, which was also released today worldwide.

Amul India never fails to impress social media with their witty posts. Just a few days ago, they celebrated the release of Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible 7: Dead Reckoning.' The topical featured a cartoon representation of various scenes from the film, with the text on the top reading, "Dishin': Possible Bread Beckoning." In the caption, Amul India wrote, "#Amul Topical: The latest in the 'Mission Impossible' franchise hits the cinemas!" Take a look:

What do you think of the creatives by Amul India? Do let us know in the comments below.