Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of Bollywood's power couples. Apart from their shared love for travelling, the pair also follow a holistic lifestyle, which includes regular workouts and a nutritious diet. Recently, the duo appeared on Tweak India's podcast, where they discussed their fitness routine and breakfast staples. Did you know Shahid loves the South Indian delicacy uttapam? These fluffy and savoury pancakes, made from a fermented batter of rice and lentils, taste best when paired with coconut chutney and sambar. As for Mira, she is a fan of poha and cold coffee.





Also Read: Street Vendor Makes Omelette With Bare Hands And Meat Mix, Internet Feels Nauseous





In the video, posted on Instagram, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor were asked, “What does a typical breakfast look like for you?” To this, Mira quipped, “Typical breakfast is uttapam because that is what Shahid likes to eat from Monday to Sunday, whether we are in India or Sardinia, or even in Antarctica, we would be having uttapam, sambar and chutney.” The Jab We Met actor chimed in, saying, “She likes poha and cold coffee.”

Watch the full video below:

Back in 2022, Shahid Kapoor revealed his dietary secrets during a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on The Ranveer Show podcast. He credited strict discipline, a vegetarian diet, and spending time with loved ones as the keys to staying fit and looking young.





He said, “I am a vegetarian, I do not drink, and I have been a smoker on and off, but now, for a few years, I have not smoked.” Shahid turned vegetarian during his teenage years after rejecting meat-based dishes upon reading a book gifted to him by his father.





A strict vegetarian herself, Mira Kapoor's diet is rooted in Ayurvedic principles. In an interview with Times Now last year, she shared, “I follow the principles of Ayurveda, so dosha-aligned meal plans that adjust with the changing seasons as well as the environment. As a vegetarian, I like to eat simple, and include limited plant-based protein.”





Also Read: Viral Video: Woman In Ireland Pranks Grocery Shopkeeper With Indian Currency





She added, “I've been following practices like overnight soaked raisins and a spoon of ghee in the morning for many years now. It regulates hormones and that glow shows on your face.” Her favourite snack? Litchis.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's food preferences strike the perfect balance between healthy and tasty.