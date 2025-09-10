You must have come across food videos that are more shocking than appetising. From bizarre ingredient combinations to questionable hygiene practices, these clips often go viral for all the wrong reasons. While some are simply quirky, others raise serious concerns about food safety. One such video, recently shared on Reddit, shows a roadside food vendor in Pakistan preparing an omelette in a way that has left the internet visibly disturbed.





The clip shows the vendor cracking open an egg and pouring the yolk into an already oil-smeared pan. After frying the egg in what appeared to be a black-coloured oil, the vendor picked up the scrambled egg with his bare hands and mixed it with some meat, kept in the open, without any cover. Next, he slid the egg-meat mash into the dirty-looking oil one more time.

The internet was left disgusted by the video.





“It's crazy how many times he unnecessarily touches it with his hands. Like, he's not even considering that someone else is gonna eat that,” pointed out a user.

“It's called street food because the colour is the same as the street,” read a crude remark.

“How do people who eat this and not get incredibly ill?” wondered another.

“The oil looks burned, meat left out of the fridge for what I assume for hours, same hand touching everything (cross-contamination),” noted a critic.

“His fingers are the thing that worries me the least. The oil, the way the meat is stored and everything being rusty/dirty is what gave me diarrhoea from watching,” admitted one person.

“This is not stupid food; this is death-inducing poison,” commented an individual.

“As soon as he put that grease/oil-soaked abomination in his hands, I paused the video and went ahead to read the comments. I knew my mind would not be able to process any further trauma. Thank God,” wrote someone else.

What are your thoughts on this?