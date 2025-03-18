Good food is a love language. Sometimes, even at the cost of some extra calories. But when it comes to delectable French pastries, we often let our guard down, don't we, foodies? Shamita Shetty is no exception. On her latest Parisian trip with her friend Reena Kundra, the actress embarked on a sweet trail. Her culinary escapade was clear proof that Shamita is a fan of flaky and crispy croissants. In a video posted on Instagram, Shamita was seen relishing the beloved puff pastry at various locations.





In a few snippets, Shamita Shetty held a plate of croissants before taking scrumptious bites. She stood against the window of a bakery, looking gleefully at a Tiramisu cream bread. Up next, Shamita treated her taste buds to an assortment of savouries. There were sugar-sprinkled, almond-topped cinnamon rolls. Some were baked and coated with chocolate. Buttery croissants were on the plate too.

Shamita Shetty's playful side note read, “Monday motivation ka to mood nahi ban raha hai aaj. Khaane ka full-on ban raha hai ! To ye lo! (Not really in the mood for Monday Motivation today. But totally in the mood for food! So here you go!"). Feeling the sugar rush?







Besides her soft spot for sweet treats, Shamita Shetty is also a fan of authentic cuisines. She has confessed that the “most favourite part” of her travel diaries is to experience local flavours. No wonder on her vacation in Goa, Shamita enjoyed a hearty meal of lip-smacking Goan delicacies. She uploaded a video on Instagram presenting viewers with the vibrant menu. There were chonak rava fry, rissole curry and rava fried prawns. Kismoor, a rice dish, garnished with lemon wedges and green chillies was on the table too. Shamita Shetty gave in to the appetizing pull of kingfish gravy with local red rice. Additionally, she tried the famous Goan bread power, known for its soft texture. A medley of chutneys sealed her culinary outing. Shamita captioned the post, “Food today is a total hit.” Read all about it here.





We are waiting for more food updates from Shamita Shetty.