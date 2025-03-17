Nowadays, we often come across fusion desserts at shops selling sweets and pastries. Chefs are innovating with traditional Indian recipes and infusing cakes, tarts, mousse, and more with flavours of mithai. You may have heard of creations like gulab jamun cheesecake or kaju katli pudding. Recently, another unique combination caught our eyes and it turned out to be Alia Bhatt's birthday cake. A photo of the same was shared on the official handle of Le15 Patisserie, helmed by celebrity Chef Pooja Dhingra.





The post revealed that a "moong dal halwa" cake was made on special request by Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt. This complex layered treat consisted of halwa, toasted hazelnut praline and crunch cake. In the picture, we can see the top part distinctively covered with brownish halwa. Open macarons are placed around the cake at intervals. "Happy Birthday Alia" is written in icing. Take a look below:

Photo Credit: Instagram/ le15india

This is not the only birthday sweet treat savoured by Alia Bhatt. On March 13, she hosted a pre-birthday cake-cutting session for the media and the paparazzi documented the special celebration. Videos that went viral on Instagram showed her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, by her side ready to shower her with love - and a little mischief. Alia cut a gorgeous two-tier cake with a buttercream finish. Alia playfully took a spoonful and happily fed herself first, doing a little happy dance before finally sharing a bite with Ranbir. "It's very yummy," she declared to the paps. But Ranbir Kapoor wasn't going to let the moment pass without some fun. Click here to find out what he did.





