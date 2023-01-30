When it comes to relishing fast food, no one can miss a plate of wholesome cheesy pizza. Originating from the Italian kitchens, the dish has now been popularised all over the world with its irresistible taste. From thin crust and cheese burst to deep dish and Chicago-style, there is a variety of pizzas we can enjoy. Pizza offers the perfect combination of cheese, aromatic herbs, and scrumptious veggies or chunks of meat. Pizza is a whole meal in itself and also quite convenient to eat. All you have to do is just grab a slice and take a cheesy bite.

Talking of pizzas, Shanaya Kapoor seems to love eating the food on the go. She recently gave a glimpse of how she satiates her cravings while travelling. In her Instagram Stories, we could see Shanaya with a pizza inside a car as she topped it up with some seasoning.

(Also Read: Maheep And Shanaya Kapoor's Lunch Date Was Filled With Yummy Goodies (See Pics))

Here're 5 Easy Pizza Recipes To Try:

If you too want some pizza to make your day, then here are some recipes.

1. Margherita pizza

Made with mozzarella cheese, basil leaves, and tangy tomato sauce, Margherita pizza consists of simple ingredients but never disappoints anyone. If you crave something cheesy, then this variety of pizza is the perfect option. Recipe here.

2. Kebab and paneer pizza

This recipe has a blend of Italian flavours and desi ingredients, which makes it a must-try. While the kebab gives a distinct smoky taste, paneer adds to the cheesiness of the pizza. Try this for a weekend get-together and everyone will surely love it. Check out the recipe here.

3. Chicago deep dish pizza

Chicago deep dish is one of those varieties of pizza which will instantly get you hooked on it. It has the same ingredients used in a classic pizza but is assembled in reverse making it quite unique and delicious. View the recipe here.

4. Mexican pizza

Combining Mexican and Italian flavours in a lip-smacking way is what this pizza recipe does. When served hot straight from the oven, this pizza will make anyone lick their fingers. Check out the recipe here.

5. Cheese burst pizza

No matter how much cheese a fast food is loaded with, it can never compete with this cheese-burst pizza. It also has herbs, tangy sauces, and toppings which are enough to make your whole day. Click here for the recipe.