Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up the shooting of the Udaipur schedule of her upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. She has now taken a short break and returned home. And guess what? The actress received a warm welcome from her family who presented her with a vast variety of food. Janhvi, a true foodie, shared the excitement by dropping a picture of the exquisite platter on her Instagram Stories. On the menu, there was Janhvi's favourite ragi parantha, made with sweet potatoes. We also spotted other delicious items like noodles topped with veggies, steamed rice, two types of pasta, smoked fish and fried okra. Oh, there was a box of pizza too. Janhvi's heartfelt caption read, “It's a welcome home for a quick minute”. Take a look:

Even on her outdoor schedule, Janhvi Kapoor showed off her love for food. The actress made a “Zero KCal” pasta for her Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Rohit Saraf. The actor penned an appreciation note for Janhvi on Instagram praising her for her cooking skills. In a video, Janhvi can be seen using a spatula to saute pasta ingredients in a pan. The text on the video read, “Appreciation post for Janhvi Kapoor who fed me the best pasta I have had in months and claims it was zero Kcals. Utterly delusional but worth the damage.” Read all about it here.

Earlier in June, Janhvi Kapoor visited Paris and enjoyed a quintessential French breakfast. While staying at the Le Bristol Paris hotel, the actress posted pictures of an incredibly delicious breakfast spread. The morning meal included freshly cut bread, waffles, a variety of cut-up fruits, jars of honey, pickles, avocado slices on toast, and a delectable pasta meal. Of course, no discussion of French delicacies would be complete without mentioning the famous croissant, which also made an appearance in Janhvi's Instagram Stories. Here is the full story.

What do you think of Janhvi Kapoor's oh-so-delicious food adventures? Let us know in the comments section below!