There is nothing quite like wrapping your hands around a warm cup of chai on a chilly winter day. The steam rising from the cup, the familiar aroma of tea leaves and spices, and the soothing taste make it the ultimate comfort drink when temperatures drop. For many, chai is a ritual that brings calm and warmth to the season. But if you are looking to elevate your tea experience and try something beyond the usual, there is a royal twist waiting for you. Introducing Rajwadi Chai, a brew that combines tradition with indulgence and transforms your everyday chai into something truly special. The recipe for this chai was shared by the Instagram page @bank_of_delish_.

What Is Rajwadi Chai?

Rajwadi chai is a royal-style tea that originates from the rich culinary traditions of Rajasthan and Gujarat. The word Rajwadi translates to "royal," and this chai truly lives up to its name with its luxurious blend of spices and saffron.

What Are The Key Ingredients In Rajwadi Chai?

Rajwadi chai stands out because of its rich spice blend. The key ingredients include cloves, black peppercorns, green cardamom, ginger, and fennel seeds, which are crushed into a coarse masala. Saffron strands and caramelised sugar add a royal touch, making this tea aromatic and indulgent.

How Is Rajwadi Chai Different From Regular Masala Chai?

While both teas use spices, Rajwadi chai takes it up a notch with saffron and caramelised sugar, giving it a luxurious flavour and aroma. The caramelisation adds depth and sweetness, while saffron lends a subtle richness that makes it feel like a royal treat.

When Is The Best Time To Enjoy Rajwadi Chai?

Rajwadi chai is perfect for special occasions or when you want to indulge in something comforting and regal. It pairs beautifully with festive snacks or can be enjoyed as a soothing evening drink during winter for its warming spices.

How To Make Rajwadi Chai At Home | Chai Recipes

1. Prepare The Masala

Add cloves, black peppercorns, green cardamom, ginger, and fennel seeds to a mortar and pestle. Crush them into a coarse powder to release their aromatic oils.

2. Caramelise The Sugar

In a pan, add sugar and a little water. Let it heat until the sugar turns golden and caramelised, giving your chai a rich depth of flavour.

3. Build The Base

Pour in water, then add the prepared chai masala, tea powder and extra sugar to taste. Allow this mixture to boil for about 2 minutes so the spices infuse beautifully.

4. Add Milk And Saffron

Pour in milk and drop in a few saffron strands for a luxurious aroma and colour. Let the chai boil until it reaches your desired strength.

5. Serve And Enjoy

Strain the tea into a cup and savour every sip of this spiced saffron chai.

This royal blend of spices and saffron makes Rajwadi chai a truly indulgent experience, perfect for those moments when you want to sip something rich.