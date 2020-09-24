Watch: Shilpa Shetty Teaches Son Viaan How To Make Chocolate Brownies For Daughter Samisha

Shilpa Shetty and son Viaan made gluten-free chocolate brownies.

Daughter's Day is just around the corner and Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan decided to start celebrating in advance, and how? By making chocolate brownies for sister Samisha but actually eating himself! Mom Shilpa Shetty, who is quite a seasoned chef now, donned the baker's hat and made drool-worthy chocolate brownies with sous chef Viaan leaning and helping all the way. Shilpa posted a video of the brownies in the making on her Instagram handle, and more than jotting down the recipe, we were busy and amused to see the mother-son duo having some fun in the kitchen.





"A sibling bond is really special! Viaan realised it's Daughter's Day on 27th, Samisha's first 'Daughter's Day', so he wanted to celebrate (errr eat brownies) all week long," wrote Shilpa Shetty on her post.





Watch the video here:





Since it was Shilpa Shetty baking, the brownies had to be healthier than the regular ones. The gluten-free chocolate brownies were made with gluten-free flour, unsweetened cocoa powder and coconut oil mixed with butter. To sweeten the cake, she used coconut sugar and brown demerara sugar. Chocolate chips and roasted walnuts were also added for some crunch.





However, if you want to make the cookies even more healthy and gluten-free, Shilpa Shetty gave some tips for that too. She suggested replacing the whole amount of butter with coconut oil and using flax seeds instead of eggs (1 tbs flaxseed powder with 3 tbs of water in place of one egg).





Shilpa Shetty added, "These Gluten-free Chocolate Brownies were a part of the celebrations. The brownies were absolute yum! Makes for a fantastic dessert when you are craving something sweet and healthy. You must try this one out at home. The kids will love it! (sic)"





Will you make these healthy and yummy chocolate brownies for Daughter's Day?









