Shilpa Shetty is a real foodie and we have an Instagram timeline full of mouthwatering pictures as proof of this. The actress on Monday, November 22, celebrated her wedding anniversary. And, as a true foodie, Shilpa made sure to mark the special occasion with an equally special dish. The actress rang in the celebrations with a yummy chocolate cake that looked decadent and rich. In an Instagram Stories shared by the actress, the cake can be seen decorated with crumble at the bottom and topped with a bunch of fresh berries.





Going with a classic combination, the chocolate cake was decorated with a bunch of strawberry slices as well as blueberries. We could also spot chocolate shavings and tempered chocolate decorated with golden dust. The cake also came with tempered chocolate that featured icing that said, “Happy anniversary.”

Instagram story by Shilpa Shetty

And, this week for her famous Sunday binge, Shilpa Shetty was seen digging into an assortment of desserts. The actress shared a video in which she was seen digging into some yummy pancakes dribbled with chocolate sauce and choco chips. She also ate some churros, a sponge cake as well as some nitrogen ice cream.

Recently, Shilpa Shetty celebrated Diwali with a creamy, sugary bowl of Rosogolla, asking her fans to enjoy the festival and workout later.





Watch the video here:

Shilpa Shetty even prepared a yummy Diwali platter with an assortment of sweets. Sharing a glimpse of the platter, the actress wrote, “Keeping up with our yearly tradition – homemade shankarpara, karanji, sev, kaju katli, besan barfi - My God.” Read all about it here.





Before that, we also saw Shilpa Shetty indulge in a delicious “pull me up” cake. Check it out here.





With Shilpa Shetty's infectious love for food, we are always keeping an eye on what she has next on her plate.