Shilpa Shetty Kundra Has Already Started Her Diwali Binge; Have You?

The festive vibe of Diwali is such that even a hardcore dieter surrenders to the lure of all the sweets and Diwali delicacies that enthrall us and succeed too. This is the only time of the year to let go and dive in to the celebrations with full fervour. Seems like Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty too couldn't resist the Diwali-special sweets and we completely side with her. Shilpa Shetty has always propagated healthy eating and keeps sharing recipes of all kinds of healthy meals, even turning the most indulgent foods into healthier eats. She made an exception this Diwali season and started her bingeing spree just a day before the festival.





Chotti Diwali sees many Indians following the Diwali traditions rounded off with a feast of traditional Indian sweets. Shilpa Shetty's 'Diwali Binge' featured a large thali adorned with some of the yummiest Indian sweets. Shilpa Shetty shared the picture of the drool-worthy sweets-filled thali on Instagram story and it's making all her followers go green with jealousy. Shilpa captioned the picture with - "and it begins #Diwalibinge."





Take a look at the pic shared by Shilpa Shetty:





As hard it may be to believe Shilpa Shetty, an avid health fanatic, eating all those sweets, the plateful of Diwali delicacies sure looks tempting. Guijiya, motichoor ke laddoo, chakli, baklava, a mithai made with dates and other varieties of laddoo, are decorated on the thali.





For all those who still want to stick to their healthy diet during Diwali, Shilpa Shetty obliged by sharing a recipe video of a healthier version of laddoo - poha laddoo. All you dieters and gluttons out there, pick your cue from Shilpa Shetty and enjoy your Diwali feast just the way you want to. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali 2020.









