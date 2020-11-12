Diwali 2020: How To Make Perfect <i>Halwai</i>-Style Gujiya At Home With These 5 Easy Tips

Diwali 2020: Gujiya is a popular festive sweet.

Gujiya is the main attraction of Holi feast, and after many months, it makes a comeback during the festival of Diwali again. The deep-fried delight is the ideal sweet to serve to family and friends during the Diwali festivities. It is unbelievably satiating and warms you up with its rich and warming ingredients to brave the sudden nip in the air. And let's not forget the gobs of flavour and sweetness it fills our mouth with. The crunchy fried dumpling is stuffed with a terrific combination of khoya, coconut and dry fruits, and is dipped in sugar syrup after frying to get that mesmerising sheen on it.



This year, many people are making Diwali sweets at home for safety reasons. Are you one of them? Then, we have brought to you some useful tips to make the best gujiya at home.





Gujiya can be easily made at home.



5 Easy Tips To Make Perfect Gujiya At Home For Diwali 2020



1. To get the same flaky crust of on gujiya, make sure that your dough is kneaded well and is stiff and not too soft. Before adding water, add enough ghee/oil to the flour so that when you mix and touch it, it binds well on its own. Also, add some sooji (semolina flour) to the maida flour to add some crunchiness to your gujiya.



2. Remember to cover the dough with moist cloth at all times and let it rest for at least 30-45 minutes before rolling it.



3. Try to use a gujiya-special mould if you want to give it the perfect shape. So, it would be better if you get the mould in advance. If making with hands, make sure the secure the ends firmly by greasing it with water.



4. While stuffing the gujiya, take care to not overfill or under-fill it. Less stuffing won't let the gujiya shape up and it will wilt, and overstuffing it poses the risk of the gujiya breaking while frying.



5. Always fry gujiyas on low to medium flame so that gujiya is not undercooked from inside and turns out to be perfectly crispy and flaky, just like we like it.



Use these smart tips to make the best gujiyas this Diwali. In fact, you can try making different varieties of gujiyas with different flavours. Need help here? We have some interesting gujiya recipes that you can try to make the festival sweeter and better.



Happy Diwali 2020, everyone!







