Shilpa Shetty may be big on fitness, but she's also a total foodie at heart - and she's not holding back! This Sunday, the actress treated herself to a classic desi cheat meal. On Instagram, Shilpa shared a video of herself digging into some crispy, mouth-watering samosas, and honestly, she looked like she was enjoying every bite. As she tucked in, a voice in the background explained the "benefits" of the Indian delicacy. It said, "Samosa is a trimukhi fruit. This fruit is available throughout the year, and you can eat it at any time of the day. The one who eats this fruit gets happiness in all three worlds. And yes, the one who feeds this fruit gets victory in all three worlds."





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Listing the various combinations in which a samosa can be enjoyed, the voice added, "This fruit can be eaten with tamarind sweet chutney, with green chutney, or even with tomato chutney, which is also known as sauce. And yes, if you eat this fruit with jalebi, you will get strength in all three worlds. Are you laughing?" Just then, the actress was handed a plate full of jalebi. The side note read, "Jab tak rahega samose mein aalu... tab tak main bolungi 'ek aur khaalu?' #SundayBinge."

Check out Shilpa Shetty's Instagram post below:

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Earlier, Shilpa Shetty was spotted snacking on batata vada. The actress shared a series of pictures on Instagram, happily relishing the popular Maharashtrian street food. The images showed her dressed in an embroidered bandhani saree, sitting inside her car with two plates of batata vada in hand, loaded with potatoes and green chutney. The actress struck some super-goofy poses with the delicious snack. In one of the pictures, she's even holding a green chilli. Her caption read, "Forever a batata vada girl." Read the full story here.

We love getting foodie updates from Shilpa Shetty. What do you think she'll indulge in next?