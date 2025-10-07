Shilpa Shetty might be a strict connoisseur of healthy eating, but being a die-hard foodie, she occasionally indulges in comfort snacking. Don't believe us? Well, then, chances are you haven't seen her latest social media post. On Monday, the 50-year-old uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram, relishing the popular Maharashtrian street food, batata vada. Not one, but two whole plates! This flavourful street food, comprising a spicy mashed potato filling coated in gram flour batter and deep-fried till golden and crisp, is a favourite of almost every Mumbaiker. Shilpa is no exception.





In the snaps, Shilpa Shetty, draped in an embroidered bandhani saree, can be seen sitting inside her car, holding two plates of batata vada in her hands, loaded with potatoes and green chutney, and striking some goofy poses with the delicious delicacy. One photo captures the actress holding a green chilli, indicating her love for a peppery twist. Her caption read, "Forever a batata vada girl."





Check out Shilpa Shetty's Instagram post below:

Shilpa Shetty is equally fond of desserts. Previously, she uploaded a delightful video on Instagram that had sweet notes written all over it. The clip showcased a dramatic display of confectionery. When Shilpa asked the chef, "What are you doing?" his playful reply was, "Something different." The delectable spread was a sweet tooth's haven, comprising appetising pastries, ice creams, soft doughnuts, and fruity wonders.





Shilpa Shetty wasted no time diving into the gastronomical expedition, and her expressions captured the joy of the tasty indulgence. The standout moment arrived when she took a wholesome bite of the chocolate lava cake, as gooey and rich chocolate oozed out of it. Her excitement was equal to that of a kid in a candy store. "I'm feeling cracked. Look, guys, this is how you're supposed to do it," she joked, addressing the viewers. Read all about it here.

We await more foodie updates from Shilpa Shetty. What do you think she'll indulge in next?