Actress Shilpa Shetty ushered in Ram Navami with a lot of positivity and prayers. The low-key festivities at home had a sweet touch, thanks to a famous Indian sweet dish. The actress shared a photo of a clay pot brimming with tempting Rasgullas on her Instagram Stories. The delectable dessert was from a shop in Juhu, Mumbai. Shilpa, who is a fitness enthusiast, did not let her diet regime come in the way on this special occasion. Though she loves to cook and share photos of healthy food with her online fans, who can ever say no to Rasgullas?

For the unversed, Rasagulla is a lip-smacking delicacy with its origins in West Bengal and Odisha, but it's popular across the world. It is typically made of sugar syrup, chhena, and semolina dough and rolled into round dumplings.

Shilpa Shetty has a sweet tooth and we have proof. The 45-year-old always tries to add a dash of sweetness to her special days. In an Easter special Instagram post that she had shared earlier this month, we can see a spread of desserts on the table. One can spot yummy goodies such as a bunny-themed cake, Easter eggs, candies, and macaroons in the clip.

A while ago, Shilpa taught her fans how to make a mango mousse for this summer. And this recipe is perfect for all the health-conscious people out there. The author of 'The Great Indian Diet' wrote in the caption, "Mango, the king of fruits, is back in season. I have always loved making the most of all the seasonal fruits. They all have their benefits, but my favourite - Mangoes - are high in fibre, which helps in healthy digestion. So today, I want to share this quick, yummy, and refined-sugar-free Mango Mousse recipe with all of you."

Shilpa has always managed to strike a balance between eating healthy and treating oneself. Coming back to the image of Rasgulla, aren't you craving for it already?