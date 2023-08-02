When it comes to dining out, starters and main courses may fill our bellies, but the true pleasure lies in the realm of desserts. Don't know about you, but Shraddha Kapoor shares a similar perspective. The actress has shared a picture of a tempting dessert that left us craving. The picture showcased what looked like a Tres Leches milk cake with vanilla icing topped with half-cut grapes and berries. Curious to know who had the privilege of sharing this delectable treat with Shraddha Kapoor? It turns out, she joyfully relished it with her two special girlfriends. Shraddha Kapoor's heartfelt text, "Dessert is proof that God wants you to be happy," struck a chord with our love for all things sweet, as we wholeheartedly embraced the joy and happiness that come from savouring such heavenly delights.





Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's post below:

Shraddha Kapoor, the true food enthusiast, delighted her fans, a few weeks ago, with another post on Instagram. Back then, she treated us to a plateful of the classic South Indian delight — idli and sambhar. In her Instagram Stories, she shared a delightful glimpse of her scrumptious platter, showcasing two fluffy, light idlis accompanied by a bowl of sambar and a side of coconut chutney. The best part? The culinary mastermind behind this delectable spread was none other than her aunt, Padmini Kolhapure. The sight of these mouthwatering delicacies was enough to leave us longing for a taste of traditional South Indian fare. Read the full story here.





Before that, this delightful actress treated her followers to a glimpse of her "early morning naashta (breakfast)". The snapshot featured a delightful spread of five platters filled with sabudana khichdi. The traditional meal, prepared with peanuts and a tempering of fragrant curry leaves, looked incredibly inviting. With a blue heart emoji, Kapoor captioned the post as "Early morning naashta," followed by a dancing girl emoticon and the words "sabudana khichdi." The joy and excitement in her caption perfectly matched the happiness she must have felt indulging in this dish. Click here to read the full story.





On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which was a big hit. She will be next seen in Stree 2, and Chaalbaaz In London.