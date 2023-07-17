Tiny translucent globules also known as sabudana are extracted from tapioca roots. They are a common ingredient found across Indian regional cuisines. On festival of Navratri, you will witness a range of dishes using sabudana as the key ingredient to prepare crispy vadas and wholesome sweet delights. The unique texture of sabudana, if handled correctly, can help you create some lip-smacking treats. Wondering what has got us talking about sabudana on a regular Monday morning? It's Shraddha Kapoor. The actress shared a snapshot of her “early morning naashta (breakfast).” It featured five platters of sabudana khichdi. Of course, the actress had some company to finish off the traditional meal. Prepared with peanuts and a tempering of curry leaves, the khichdi looked super delicious.





“Early morning naashta,” Shraddha Kapoor wrote with a blue heart emoji. She also added another text: “sabudana khichdi” with a dancing girl emoticon.





Check out Shraddha Kapoor's desi indulgence here:

If Shraddha Kapoor's early morning naashta has left you craving for sabudana, let's unravel some best recipes from our collection.





1. Kesari Sabudana Khichdi

In this recipe, soaked sabudana is prepared with roasted peanuts, lemon juice, potatoes, curry leaves, ginger, chilies, salt, sugar and of course some saffron. It is delicious, healthy and extremely light on the stomach. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Sabudana Ki Tikki

Sabudana ki tikki gives you a feeling of relishing fried crispy snacks but without any guilt. Made with sabudana, potatoes, cashews along with spices and chillies, this tea-time snack is a hit. Full recipe here.

3. Sabudana Seekh Kebab

The traditional kebabs just got a healthy twist. This recipe includes mashed potatoes mixed with sabudana, roasted groundnut powder, curd, coriander leaves, rajgira flour, salt, red chilli, and a pinch of sugar. This recipe is just what you need for a dinner party.

4. Sabudana Dumplings

A mouth-watering mix of minced chicken, peppercorns, coriander, fish sauce, minced shallots and peanuts wrapped in a sabudana case and steamed to perfection can give us the ultimate foodgasm. Get the recipe here.

5. Sabudana Kheer

Finish off your meal on a sweet note with this super delicious and widely-popular dessert, sabudana kheer. It's definitely a perfect Indian dessert that can be cooked for all occasions, even during fasting. Get the full recipe here.





Which is your favourite sabudana recipe?