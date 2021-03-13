Shraddha Kapoor, known for many interesting movies including Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer, Chhichhore and Ek Villain has multiple projects lined up. The actor, who recently celebrated her birthday in Maldives, where she was attending a cousin's wedding, is back in town and to work. Her recent Instagram stories are filled with BTS from a shoot and seems like the actor, who is also a foodie at heart, is having a cheat day at work! Shraddha took to Instagram to share a slew of stories from her vanity van, which had a table full of chaats!

The video that Shraddha shared had us slurping for the huge amount of chaats she was noshing upon. Shraddha was accompanied by her hair and make-up team. Take a look:

(Also Read: Slurp Alert: Shraddha Kapoor's 'On Flight Snacking' Looked Like This!)

"Sev puri, bhel puri, pyar hamesha" Shraddha wrote in Hindi on the picture while tagging her team. Doesn't it look like a heavenly treat? This is one chaat party we would love to crash! In another video, Shraddha can be seen having fun with her girls' gang after licking all the chaat platters clean.

While Shraddha is known for her fitness and diet routine, but well, a chaat-cheat day once a while never hurt anybody, did it? On the professional front, Shraddha is all set to work on an untitled movie by Luv Ranjan of the 'Pyar Ka Punchnama' fame alongside Ranbir Kapoor. This would be the first time the two will be seen together and fans just can't keep calm!