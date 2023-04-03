The Ambani family often makes headlines for their lavish celebrations and high-profile events. And it was no different for the newly-launched Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMCC) in Mumbai. The two-day extravaganza was a star-studded game and the internet is flooded with photos and videos from the event. However, if you're wondering about the type of food that the Ambanis served to their guests, we have some interesting insights for you. Recently, actress Shraddha Kapoor gave a sneak peek of the delicious food that was served at the launch. It seems like the Ambani family made sure that everything was perfect for their guests.





Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the food. In the photo, we can see a gigantic silver thali with several bowls in it. The lavish platter included Indian dishes such as palak paneer, dal makhni, curries, rotis, papad, rice, and ladoo among other delicacies. "My favourite part - this thali and me wearing paithani," Shraddha captioned the photo. She also added a drooling face emoji along with it. Take a look:







Looks delicious, right? Well, it was not just actress Shraddha Kapoor who was awestruck by the food served to them. Popular television host and actor Mini Mathur too expressed her appreciation for the food on Instagram. In the carousel post, she shared various glimpses from the grand launch of the centre. But what grabbed our attention the most was the photo of the mouth-watering thali. "I'm not one to be overwhelmed by grandeur or celebrity. What I do get awestruck by is purpose, intent and imagination. The @nmacc.india is a spectacular feat. FINALLY a venue that is gold standard," Mini captioned the post. Take a look:





The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was inaugurated on March 31, 2023. The event saw the presence of several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, among others. Businessmen, spiritual leaders and Hollywood celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, and Zendaya were also present at the event.