Diwali, the festival of lights, is all about the grand celebration with close friends and family. Celebrities aren't any different than us when it comes to indulging in some delectable delights. And the one actress who never fails to impress us with all her festive diaries, is none other than Shraddha Kapoor. The actress devoured a plateful of finger-licking regional snacks. She shared a picture of traditional Maharashtrian snacks served on a thali. On her platter, we could see several dishes including shakarpara, namakpare, gujiya, chivda, bhakarwadi, and more. For a sweet treat? We can spot a delectable ladoo. "Ghar wali Diwali," she wrote in the caption. Take a look below.











This is not the first time we have seen the diva eating her heart out. If you follow her on Instagram, you'll see how meticulously she updates her 75 million followers on everything that happens in her life. Be it a television commercial, a movie, or just a banter with her family. In fact, Shraddha Kapoor gave us some behind-the-scenes at her cooking on Instagram Stories a few days ago. She was spotted making our favourite dish of all-time, namak pare. Here is a post about it.





In terms of her professional life, Shraddha Kapoor most recently appeared in the movie 'saaho' alongside Prabhas. Her next projects include the 'Naagin' trilogy and 'Chaalbaaz In London', adaptation of 'Chalbaaz' (1989). Moreover, Ranbir Kapoor and she are working on director Luv Ranjan's next film.





What do you think of Shraddha's foodie diaries ? Tell us in the comments section below.