Singer Shreya Ghoshal welcomed her first child with husband Shiladitya on May 22. A week later, she celebrated the new arrival with a delicious-looking cake. Shreya shared a picture of this sweet treat on Instagram Stories with the caption, “Welcome cake for our baby boy.” In the photo, we can see a white and blue themed cake made with some tasty fondant decorations. It was decorated with various toppings in the shape of buttons, a flower, little feet and teddy bears. We definitely are in awe of this cute dessert that was perfectly curated by chef Mahek Mandlik.

After looking at the photo, if you too have started craving a little sweetness in your life, we have a yummy suggestion for you, and that a mango milk cake. The easy-to-make delicacy has the richness of milk, mango puree, sugar and milk powder. You can add a tinge of elaichi and pistachio to enhance its flavours. Here's the recipe.

If your kitchen shelf is running out of this season's mangoes, you can try the basic vanilla cake. The spongy dessert can be made with the help of eggs, flour, vanilla essence, milk, sugar and baking powder. This works as a perfect tea-time snack too. Click here for the recipe.





Satiate the coffee addict in you by having a mouthful of coffee cake with mocha frosting. The creamy cake has cocoa powder, instant coffee, vanilla, buttermilk, icing sugar and flour. The cake tastes best when it is chilled for an hour before serving. Click here for the recipe.





You can also opt for a nutty cake instead of a fruity one. The eggless almond and cashew cake has the goodness of cashew and almond powder, ghee, coconut and cardamom. Here's the recipe.





These cake recipes stand apart from the usual chocolate flavoured recipes. Try baking them and tell us about your favourite one.