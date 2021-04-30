Summer is here and it's time to make the most of those ripe and juicy mangoes. From having it as is to making milkshake, lassi and smoothie with it - we leave no stones unturned to relish the king of fruits. In fact, mango is one of those very few things we like about the season. It keeps us happy and distracts us from the blazing heat outside. We even like experimenting and creating new dishes using mangoes. Hence, as soon as the fruit sellers start loading mangoes in their baskets, our hunt for new and unique recipes begin.

We recently came across a delicious 'mithai' that left us spell-bound and satisfied the soul to the core. It is a milk cake, made with ripe and sweet mango. You must be thinking the recipe is extensive, tedious and needs a whole lot of ingredients. We understand, a classic milk cake recipe needs paneer, khoya, circa et al; but this particular milk cake avoids all the fuss. Instead, it needs just four ingredients for preparation - milk, mango puree, sugar and milk powder: that's it! You can add dry fruits and elaichi powder if you like, but that's completely optional.

This unique mango milk cake recipe has been shared by food vlogger Parul Jain on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Let's take a look.

How To Make Mango Milk Cake | Mango Milk Cake Recipe:

1. Place pan on medium flame and add 2 spoons of water and then half-a-litre milk.

2. On high flame, boil the milk for a while. Keep stirring occasionally.

3. Now, take a ripe mango, peel and cut into small pieces.

4. Put it in a blender and prepare mango puree. Do not add water in it.

5. Now keep the stove on a low-medium flame and add the mango pulp in the milk.

6. Mix the mango with the milk. You will find the milk will curdle and turn granular (like we get in kalakand).

7. On medium-high flame we need to cook the mix until it turns thick. Keep stirring continuously to avoid burning.

8. When the mango-milk mix thickens, add sugar as per your taste and mix. Cook for a while.

9. Add 4 tbsp milk powder and mix again. This gives a mawa-like texture to the sweet. You can also add some elaichi powder.

10. Now take a bowl or baking tip and place parchment paper on the base. And if you do not have it, simply grease some ghee and spread some sliced pistachio on it.

11. When the mix turns into soft dough, transfer it to the bowl and let it set for 30 minutes.

12. Take the milk cake out of the tin, cut into pieces and indulge.

What are you waiting for? Get hold of these ingredients and prepare the dish today. And if you have any such unique mango recipe for summer, let us know in the comments section below.

Watch Here The Complete Recipe Video For Mango Milk Cake:

