Dim-er Kosha Recipe: A Comforting Egg Curry Inspired From Bengali Chicken Kosha

Highlights Egg curry is loved by every person across India.

Egg curry sees different variations in different states.

Bengali egg curry (or dim-er kosha) can be paired with rice, roti etc.

The importance and popularity of eggs in our daily life needs no introduction. Egg is like that friend in your life whom you can rely upon at any given situation. Be it for breakfast or on a busy day or may be to welcome some sudden guests in the house - all you need is an egg or two to whip up a perfect dish for every situation in life. This staple food ingredient is credited for an extensive range of both healthy and decadent recipes. And the most common of them all is an egg curry.





A humble bowl of egg curry helps you put together a delicious and fulfilling meal in very less time. And the best part is you can pair it with anything you want - rice, roti, paratha, dosa, appam, pulao, fried rice and more. In fact, it is one common dish available in every food culture. And if you explore, you will find every cuisine has different variations of the same dish.





In Bengal, egg curry is referred to as dim-er kosha. Inspired from the iconic chicken or mutton kosha, this version is ideal for every person who likes egg in their diet. It is rich, luscious and includes a pool of spices that add flavours to the dish.

We found an easy dim-er kosha recipe that can satisfy your taste buds in no time. This delicious recipe has been shared by vlogger Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel 'The Saree Chef'.





How To Make Dim-er Kosha: Bengali-Style Egg Curry Recipe:

Step 1. Add turmeric powder and salt to boiled eggs and fry the eggs in mustard oil. Keep aside.





Step 2. Heat some more oil and ghee in the pan and add a masala paste made with tomato, ginger, garlic, onion and green chillies. Give it a good mix.





Step 3. Now, add the powdered masalas to it - turmeric powder, red chilli powder, cumin powder. Mix everything well and add a little water so that the masala doesn't burn.





Step 4. Add some tomato puree, some chopped green chillies, salt and little sugar. Mix and add the eggs to the pan.





Step 5. Add some water and boil for a while.





Step 6. Top the dish with some ghee, garam masala powder, and fried onions (birista).





And a spicy bowl of Bengali-style egg kosha is ready to be indulged.





Watch: Here's Step-By-Step Recipe Video (With Ingredients And Quantity) For Bengali-style Egg Kosha:

