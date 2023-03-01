Indian sweets, also known as 'mithai', are an important part of every celebration. Whether it's the festival of Diwali or simply a milestone moment - sweets are inevitably spotted on these special days. The common catchphrase 'muh meetha karao' is commonly heard on such occasions, as sweets are a way to rejoice for us Indians. Recently, a Twitter user was treated to a box of sweets from his house help even though it was not any special day or festival. The reason that she brought the mithai was quite heartwarming and made the internet collectively melt. Take a look:

The tweet was shared by user Shubh, who goes by the handle @kadaipaneeer on the micro-blogging platform. The reason behind the box of sweets was actually quite simple but special in its own way. "Our maid just came to our place with a box of sweets with her, and later when my mom asked her the occasion she literally cried and said "didi bete ka english medium school me admission hogaya" [my son got admitted in an English medium school] such a wholesome moment," he revealed in the tweet.





The wholesome post has received over 162k views and 5k likes since the time it was shared. Several could relate to the expression of the house help's happiness through the box of sweets. "The efforts, sleepless nights and savings this mom has put to get her next gen somewhere is everything," wrote one user. Others pointed out that we often take some things in life for granted and these moments are a lesson that we should not. "This is such a sweet thing," said one user while another wrote, "We get many things in life and yet we are not content!"





What did you think of the sweet story about the mithai box? Tell us in the comments.