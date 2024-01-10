Is a vacation even complete without gorging on lip-smacking dishes? Well, Siddhant Chaturvedi's current winter break truly abides by that. On his beachy escapade, the actor is enjoying the time of his life. Apart from the picturesque view, what has turned his Instagram family green with envy is glimpses of Siddhant indulging in a delectable feast. While we are struggling with cold waves, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star is enjoying some cold beverages. We say this, as he dropped a picture of himself holding an ice cream cone in one hand and cold coffee in the other. Flavour? Salted caramel ice cream and classic cold coffee. Sharing the picture on his Instagram Stories, Siddhant wrote, “Sip n lick.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi also shared a post that screamed food for the soul. In a video, the actor can be seen eating what seems like potato poppers. The next slide gave a glance at his breakfast table. We could see some salad kept next to chopped fruits and veggies including sliced mushrooms. It was served on the sides of what looked like scrambled eggs. It seems cold coffee is Siddhant's guilty pleasure. Sharing the post he wrote, “Airdrops on.”

If Siddhant Chaturvedi's vacation dump left you craving cold coffee, you have landed on the right spot. We bring you an easy-peasy recipe of classic cold coffee that you can prepare in the comfort of your home, and that too in just 15 minutes. What are you waiting for? Here is the recipe.

While Siddhant Chaturvedi is relishing salted caramel ice cream, here is a recipe for decadent salted caramel sauce that you can best enjoy by topping it generously on vanilla ice cream. Do you know the best part? It is prepared in less than half an hour.