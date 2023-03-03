Indians have a penchant for sweets and we have seen this several times. Whether it's lunch or dinner, we love to end our meal on a sweet note. From ghevar to kheer, jalebi to rasgulla, there are so many amazing dessert recipes in Indian cuisine. And it turns out even our favourite celebrities have a sweet tooth when it comes to Indian desserts. Sidharth Malhotra is one actor who maintains a very strict fitness regime but doesn't shy away from indulging in good food every now and then. Recently, Sidharth Malhotra enjoyed a wonderful Indian dessert with a twist. Wondering what it was? None other than the classic Phirni. Take a look:

(Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra's High-Protein Vegetarian Bowl Is A Balance of Wholesome And Delicious)





In the click, we could see an interesting presentation of the classic Phirni. There was a bowl that had an opening on the side rather than on top. The rose-flavoured dessert was served along with a golden spoon and garnished with rose petals, dry fruits, and caramel crumble. Sidharth Malhotra clearly seemed to have enjoyed this classic Indian dessert. "Cheers to team harmless for this delicious dinner tonight," wrote the actor in his Instagram story. Further, the dessert was completely healthy and made by a special outlet in Mumbai exclusively for the actor and his wife Kiara Advani.

Sidharth Malhotra has been in the news recently for more reasons than one. The actor's star-studded wedding to Kiara Advani was the talk of B-town for several weeks. Prior to that, Sidharth Malhotra was on vacation in Istanbul, Turkey where he left no stone unturned to enjoy some tempting food. Mezze platters, traditional cheeses, dips and vegetables were on Sidharth Malhotra's mind when in Turkey. Click here to read more about this story.





On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in 'Thank God' as well as the biopic 'Shershaah'. His upcoming projects include 'Yodha', slated to release on July 7, 2023.