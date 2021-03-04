Singer Neeti Mohan's Pregnancy Cravings Featured These Desserts

Neeti Mohan is a successful playback singer in Bollywood

Singer Neeti Mohan, who announced her pregnancy on Instagram in February, on her second anniversary with model and actor Nihar Pandya, seems to be enjoying every bit of this new journey. "Can't describe what a beautiful journey pregnancy is!!! It's a miracle that there is life growing inside of you...My love to all the Mammas and mommies-to be out there," she wrote in one of her Instagram captions soon after she revealed the big news.





She recently uploaded a video of her working out like pro flaunting her baby bump. She is also not shying away from sharing details about her pregnancy cravings. On Wednesday, Neeti dedicated a series of stories about a chocolate cake bar that she finished in a matter of minutes. The cake bar was covered in a pink shell with glitters. She also posted a picture of herself later, where she wrote "cravings satisfied".





On Thursday, she took to Instagram again to share re-share a picture of a decadent chocolate cake topped with fresh strawberries. The singer chose the gif of Dua Lipa's famous song 'I see it, I like it, I want it' to express her feelings about the tempting treat.





Singer Neeti Mohan married model and actor Nihar Pandya in the year 2019. She has been the voice behind many popular songs, like 'Aithe Aa', 'Jiya Re' and 'Ishq Wala Love'. Neeti's peer and singer Shreya Ghoshal also announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Thursday. Singer Harshdeep Kaur also gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday.









