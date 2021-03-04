SEARCH
  • News
  • Singer Neeti Mohan's Pregnancy Cravings Featured These Desserts

Singer Neeti Mohan's Pregnancy Cravings Featured These Desserts

Singer Neeti Mohan announced her pregnancy in February, she married model Nihar Pandya in the year 2019

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: March 04, 2021 17:01 IST

Reddit
Singer Neeti Mohan's Pregnancy Cravings Featured These Desserts

Neeti Mohan is a successful playback singer in Bollywood

Highlights
  • Neeti Mohan is a popular Bollywood playback singer
  • She is known for her songs like 'Jiya Re' and 'Aithe Aa'
  • Neeti announced her pregnancy in February

Singer Neeti Mohan, who announced her pregnancy on Instagram in February, on her second anniversary with model and actor Nihar Pandya, seems to be enjoying every bit of this new journey. "Can't describe what a beautiful journey pregnancy is!!! It's a miracle that there is life growing inside of you...My love to all the Mammas and mommies-to be out there," she wrote in one of her Instagram captions soon after she revealed the big news.

(Also Read: )

A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18)

Newsbeep

She recently uploaded a video of her working out like pro flaunting her baby bump. She is also not shying away from sharing details about her pregnancy cravings. On Wednesday, Neeti dedicated a series of stories about a chocolate cake bar that she finished in a matter of minutes. The cake bar was covered in a pink shell with glitters. She also posted a picture of herself later, where she wrote "cravings satisfied". 

(Also Read: )

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

3bq5tr5
r8bpu5p8
s9qs76uo
dddglo7o

On Thursday, she took to Instagram again to share re-share a picture of a decadent chocolate cake topped with fresh strawberries. The singer chose the gif of Dua Lipa's famous song 'I see it, I like it, I want it' to express her feelings about the tempting treat.

37rssb1o

Singer Neeti Mohan married model and actor Nihar Pandya in the year 2019. She has been the voice behind many popular songs, like 'Aithe Aa', 'Jiya Re' and 'Ishq Wala Love'. Neeti's peer and singer Shreya Ghoshal also announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Thursday. Singer Harshdeep Kaur also gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday.
 

Comments

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  CelebrityNeeti MohanNeeti Mohan Singer
Watch: Baby Tries Chocolate Milk, Her Adorable Reaction Will Win You Over!
Watch: Baby Tries Chocolate Milk, Her Adorable Reaction Will Win You Over!
Actor Ileana D'Cruz Is A Chef Too And Here's Proof! (See Pic)
Actor Ileana D'Cruz Is A Chef Too And Here's Proof! (See Pic)

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2021 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 