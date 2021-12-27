The very thought of butter chicken makes us slurp; isn't it? Juicy chicken chunks, dunked in rich and creamy gravy, butter chicken defines indulgence. So much so that people love adding this creamy goodness to every dish one can think of. If you look around, you will find food joints across India selling butter chicken pizza, butter chicken pasta and even butter chicken biryani. Joining the bandwagon, McDonald's India - North and East recently launched two new burgers with a makhani twist to it. Yes, you heard us! Now, patrons across North and East India will get to enjoy butter chicken burger and butter paneer burger to satiate their taste buds.





What goes into making the desi-style butter chicken and butter paneer burgers:





According to a press release, both the burgers include grilled patties that ooze delicious flavours in every bite. The butter chicken burger comes with a juicy grilled chicken patty topped with makhani sauce, layered with shredded onions and placed between freshly toasted buns with black and white sesame seeds. The makhani sauce used in the recipe is prepared by mixing butter, tomato, onion, garlic with a hint of fenugreek.





Much like the butter chicken burger, the butter paneer grilled burger has a mildly spiced grilled paneer patty topped with makhani sauce, sprinkled with shredded onions and placed between freshly toasted buns with black and white sesame seeds.





Speaking about the newly introduced delicacies, Rajeev Rajan, Chief Operating Officer at McDonald's India - North and East, said, "We have a proud legacy of bringing in authentic local flavours to meet the needs of our customers. Our new burger line-up is tastefully crafted, delicious culinary that will tickle the palates and provide gastronomic pleasure to our guests looking for authentic Butter Chicken and Butter Paneer tastes."

However, due to some limitations, these newly launched burgers might not be available at some outlets in North and East India. Hence, Rajeev Rajan suggested checking with the staff for availability of butter chicken and buttering paneer burgers.