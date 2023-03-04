South Indian food is absolutely lip-smacking and we just can't have enough of it. Agreed? Be it the crispy golden dosa with spicy aloo filling or the fluffy white idlis, each dish is worth gorging on. The piping hot sambar and white coconut chutney just add to the experience every time we take a bite of uttapam loaded with a variety of vegetables. Well, these delicious South Indian dishes can really make us binge eat all of them. And, we think even Union Minister Smriti Irani could not resist tasting a variety of meals when she went to a South Indian restaurant. In her Instagram Stories, Smriti Irani shared a glimpse of her food adventure at Cafe Madras in Matunga, Mumbai. From dosa and idli to bhaji and coffee, the minister ate everything and made the most of the opportunity.





She first shared a picture of a plate of idli podi and wrote, “Idli podi at Cafe Madras Matunga…abhi to paari shuru hui hai (the party has just begun).”







Then it was time for some spicy-looking rasam vada, which the minister referred to as her “old friend”. Mangalore bhaji was also on the menu and Smriti Irani made sure to enjoy a plate of that too.







Of course, no one can miss the mandatory dosa and the minister didn't either. She had a plate of benne masala dosa with some sambar and coconut chutney. Next was upma podi topped up with some gunpowder.







Some dahi misal was also on the list but we think it was too delicious as Smriti Irani finished it before clicking a picture. A satisfying cup of authentic South Indian filter coffee is how Smriti Irani ended her meal. “Kaapi…normally acts like an alarm..today is a digestive,” she wrote.

Well, just a day ago, Smriti Irani familiarised Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with millet khichdi (porridge) and taught him how to give tadka to it.