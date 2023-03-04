A well-balanced healthy breakfast gets you ready for the day. Agree? We all have grown up listening to this saying, “Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper.” Well, we don't know how much you follow it but Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth definitely does. The filmmaker visited a dear friend, IssaiNila Madhukumaran, for her pre-birthday celebrations and shared a few pictures from her visit on Instagram Stories. The first snapshot showcased Aishwaryaa and IssaiNila posing with a generous breakfast spread, served in a big thali on a banana leaf. Wondering what's on her plate? It's a pretty long list. Rice, idlis, vada, sambhar, aloo-poori, two bowls of curd, and a wide variety of curries, along with some coconut chutney. Not to miss that big fat glass of lassi.

“Breakfast with my dearest IssaiNila Madhukumaran,” Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth captioned the post. Now, take a look at Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's yummy breakfast spread:

Birthday celebrations are incomplete without a delicious sweet treat. In the next upload, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth once again posed with IssaiNila Madhukumaran. This time, our eyes were glued to the yummy looking chocolate cake placed right in front of the duo. “Pre-birthday time spent with a dear friend IssaiNila Madhukumaran,” she wrote.

Coming back to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's breakfast, if it has left you craving South Indian delicacies, we have handpicked a bunch of recipes that will make for a superb breakfast menu.

Here're Best South Indian Recipes For Breakfast:

1. Rava Medu Vada

Crunchy vada, paired with chutney and sambar, is a wholesome meal for breakfast. Get the recipe here.

2. Idli

A plate full of light and fluffy Idlis can never go wrong. Not only are they super delicious but are easy on the stomach as well. Serve it with hot sambhar, some tomato and coconut chutney. Click here for the recipe.

3. Sambar

To sum it up, sambar is a south Indian vegetarian stew, prepared with pulses and a wide variety of vegetables like brinjal, drumstick, bottle gourd and lady's finger. It can be consumed with idli, dosa, vada or rice. Recipe here.

4. Aloo Rasedar

Mashed potatoes cooked in lip-smacking delicious gravy scream food goals from miles away. The rich aromatic masalas and pungent taste of hing add an extra edge to the dish. Serve it with piping hot crispy pooris and you will not regret it. Get Aloo Rasedar recipe here.

5. Masala Poori

Poori is a flatbread, usually made with atta or maida, and deep-fried until they become puffy. You can also use various other flours and can even stuff it with aloo or paneer filling. Recipe here.





A South Indian breakfast is comforting and fulfilling at the same time.