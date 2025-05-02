Some restaurant experiences are unforgettable for the wrong reasons. Ever found a hair in your food, spotted a bug on your plate, or bit into something that definitely does not belong? For one American woman, named Carletta Andrews, things went to a whole new level of bizarre when a snake dropped into her drink. Yes, you read it right. Carletta Andrews got a real shock when a baby snake fell straight from the ceiling and landed in her margarita at The Patron Mexican Restaurant and Cantina on the evening of April 16.





In a chat with 8News, Carletta recalled that incident. She said, “I leaned in to take a sip and I noticed something hit me in the forehead and I looked at my husband like what was that..When I turned around, I saw the snake in my margarita.”

Carletta Andrews also mentioned that the snake “was moving.” She added, “It started wrapping around my straw.” She said that everything after that is kind of a blur. She remembered workers trying to remove the snake using a stick, but it was actually another customer who eventually picked it up and let it loose outside.





“I kept saying please don't let it go in my purse,” she recalled. “I left shaking, I was traumatised.” The restaurant reportedly offered to move her to another booth, but she just wanted to head out.





This is not the first time a snake in food has made headlines. Back in March, a man named Rayban Naklengboon from Thailand found a snake inside his popsicle. Yes, you read that right – a black-and-yellow snake was literally frozen in the ice. Rayban posted the shocking discovery on Facebook and shared photos of the popsicle with the reptile clearly visible. Click here to read the full story.





So next time you are about to dig into your snack or dessert, maybe give it a second look – just to be sure there is no unexpected “ingredient” lurking inside! Better safe than sorry, right?