The increase in reports of pests in processed food has raised significant worries about food safety and hygiene. Contributing factors include inadequate storage and the pressure for rapid delivery. These incidents pose a significant threat to consumers, leading to several foodborne diseases. However, this issue isn't limited to fast food or online orders; even packaged snacks and namkeen from local grocery stores are not immune. In a shocking case, a one-year-old girl from Gujarat suffered from diarrhoea after consuming namkeen from a sealed packet of the well-known brand Gopal Namkeen. The reason? A dead rat was found inside the packet.

As reported by NDTV, the harrowing incident took place in Prempur village of Gujarat's Sabarkantha. Sharing the story, the girl's father said, "We bought a packet of Gopal Namkeen, and my wife was feeding our daughter when she started vomiting after eating. We found a dead rat in the packet. My daughter fell ill, suffered from diarrhea, and was admitted to Davad Hospital." The father has demanded strict and immediate action from the Food and Drugs Department regarding the negligence of the namkeen brand.

This is not the first time such incidents have surfaced online. Rajeev Shukla from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, shared a distressing experience after ordering food from a restaurant in Mumbai. He ordered a vegetarian meal box from the Worli branch of Barbeque Nation and found a dead mouse inside, which led to his hospitalisation. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "I, Rajeev Shukla (pure vegetarian) from Prayagraj, visited Mumbai on 8th Jan'24 and ordered a veg meal box from Barbeque Nation, Worli outlet, which contained a dead mouse. I was hospitalized for 75+ hours. The complaint has not been lodged at Nagpada police station yet. Please help."

What are your thoughts on this incident? Have you experienced something similar? Share with us in the comments below!