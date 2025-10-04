Soha Ali Khan has long been a torchbearer for fitness. The actress regularly exercises and pays close attention to her diet. The 46-year-old often inspires her social media followers to adopt a healthy lifestyle. On Saturday, Soha Ali Khan shared a picture on her Instagram Stories showing her first drink of the day. In the snap, a glass full of pumpkin juice was sitting on a wooden shelf. The straw also featured a small heart made out of raw pumpkin, presumably crafted by Soha's daughter, Inaaya, as the actress mentioned the cute little munchkin in the caption.





The actress wrote, "Pumpkin heart," followed by another note that read, "Best start of the day (My daughter knows me well!!)."

Watch Soha Ali Khan's Instagram story below:

Here's How You Can Make Pumpkin Juice At Home | Pumpkin Juice Recipe

Ingredients:

1 white pumpkin (petha or ash gourd)

Water

Lemon juice

Salt (to taste)

Instructions:

Peel the white pumpkin and chop it into small pieces. Transfer the pieces into a long metal container and add water on top. Use a hand blender to mix the ash gourd with water until well combined. Strain the resulting liquid to get a clear juice. Add lemon juice and salt to taste. Stir well and serve.

Tips to Make the Perfect Pumpkin Juice

For juicing, select small, sweet varieties such as sugar pie, white pumpkin, or Hokkaido pumpkin. These have more flavour and less fibre than large carving pumpkins.

Boost the flavour and natural sweetness with other fruits. Green apples add a tart balance, while a small amount of pineapple or pear juice complements the pumpkin.

For an autumnal drink, use classic pumpkin pie spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and a pinch of ground clove to elevate the flavour.

Raw pumpkin juice is best consumed fresh to maximise its nutritional value. The juice can be stored in the fridge for up to 48 hours.

Do not discard the solids after juicing. They are full of fibre and flavour and can be repurposed into soup stock, added to baked goods, or mixed into smoothies.

We await more healthy recipes from Soha Ali Khan!