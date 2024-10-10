Soha Ali Khan is known for sharing her foodie adventures with her Instagram followers. On Wednesday, she posted a mouth-watering collage of her lunch at the recently-opened Armani Cafe on her Instagram Stories. It featured three dishes, each more tempting than the last. The first image showed a plate of red sauce penne, beautifully garnished with basil leaves. The second displayed a white sauce spaghetti, topped with green herbs and served alongside olive oil. To finish the meal, a soft, spongy dessert was presented, accompanied by berries and chocolate syrup. Soha, a self-proclaimed foodie, added a playful sticker that read, "It's lunch time."





Soha Ali Khan's Instagram is a treasure trove of her culinary experiences. On October 4, she celebrated her 46th birthday. We must say – her cake selection truly stole the show in a carousel post. The actress shared a series of pictures and a video showcasing two stunning cakes. The first was a decadent chocolate cake adorned with a bar that read, "Happy Birthday." The second cake was a charming two-tiered vanilla delight, complete with miniature edible figures of Soha, her husband Kunal Khemmu, their daughter Inaaya and their pet dog. Clearly enjoying the moment, Soha expressed her joy in the caption, writing, "Heart and stomach both full to bursting." Click here to know more.

Before that, Soha Ali Khan shared a glimpse of a South Indian feast. In a charming collage, one picture showcased the entire meal served on a traditional banana leaf, while the other depicted her plate after indulging in the delicious spread. The typical South Indian platter featured idiyappam alongside rice mixed with a flavorful drumstick curry. Accompanying the rice were a dry drumstick dish (pachadi), two different types of pickles and a white vegetable gravy. The caption for the first image playfully read, “Now you see it…” while the second one humorously stated, “Now you don't.” Read on to know more.





Soha Ali Khan's foodie stories always keep us hooked.