Sonam Bajwa often shares glimpses of her culinary diaries on Instagram. On Sunday, the Housefull5actress shared a video on her Stories. Here, she was relishing roasted corn on the cob while travelling in her car. After all, when the crunch makes up for a delightful on-the-go feast. But guess what? Sonam's love for corn is so insatiable that she had another cob just in case. When the 35-year-old moved her camera, we saw another corn cob on her lap. Her gleeful smile was proof that with each bite, she was embracing a moment of pure, unfiltered joy. “Coz one challi is never enough,” read her apt side note.

There's nothing like ‘ghar ka khana' and Sonam Bajwa shares a similar sentiment. No, we are not making the claims, but the actress has revealed it herself. A few months ago, she uploaded a set of pictures on Instagram, enjoying a delicious and wholesome home-cooked meal. There were three bowls kept in front of her on the bed as she held a spoon in her hand, ready to take a mouthful. “Guess what I am eating?” she asked her followers in the caption. When one person commented, “Kadi chawal”, Sonam was quick to rectify that the dish was dal-chawal — a staple comfort food for many.

Last year, on her Spain vacation, Sonam Bajwa indulged in a yummy gastronomical affair. While roaming in the cobbled streets of Bilbao, the actress slurped on a butterscotch-flavoured ice cream cone. Next, she went cafe hopping and made a pitstop at Catlove Coffee. Sonam savoured a plate of appetising avocado toast, served with poached eggs, feta cheese and arugula — a type of salad. There was a cup of freshly brewed black coffee on the table, too. Ditching a fancy caption, Sonam simply wrote, “Love.”

We cannot wait for Sonam Bajwa to drop more food updates