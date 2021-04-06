Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She enjoys 30.5 million followers on Instagram and keeps them updated with the daily happenings of her life. From her life in London with husband Anand Ahuja to her glamourus photo-shoots - Sonam Kapoor shares it all with her 'Insta-fam'. Following her on Instagram, you will find her speaking at length about her clean diet and health regimes. However, what impresses us the most is the fact that that she also doesn't shy away from sharing her foodie-side with the world. Every now and then, she shares images from her lunch or dinner dates with friends and family. We can say, she swears by balanced diet that includes nutritious foods, regular exercises, and cheat meals at times.

Sonam's recent Insta-story is a proof of that. It features a delicious waffle, with fresh blueberries on the top and a bottle of maple syrup and no-sugar spread by the side. She also thanked Chef Jen (a London-based home chef) for the yummy dessert and wrote that the waffle was 'yumm'. Check out the story:

Also Read: Slurp Alert: Sonam Kapoor's Chocolate-y Treat Will Trigger Major Cravings (Pic Inside)

Besides, she also re-shared a story by Rhea Kapoor that features a packet of sour candies that reminds the latter of Sonam. Let's admit, we all can relate to this sibling-love. Don't we?

Also Read: 'Best Way To Start The Day': Sonam Kapoor Swears By This Healthy Concoction

On the work front, Sonam will soon be seen in Sujoy Ghosh produced 'Blind', which also stars Vinay Pathak and Purab Kohli. The film is slated for a 2021 release. Earlier, she was seen in a cameo in Netflix movie 'AK vs AK'.