This Sunday (on August 22, 2021), people across India celebrated the festival of Rakhi. An occasion to mark the special bond between siblings, Rakshabandhan is all about fun, frolic and food. People flooded their social media handles with posts and stories, sharing glimpses of how they celebrated Rakhi. Some people also shared heartfelt notes dedicating their brothers and sisters. While scrolling through such posts, we came across a few Insta-stories shared by Sonam Kapoor. The 36-year-old actress, who is currently in Mumbai, celebrated Rakshabandhan with her Kapoor khandan. And she shared glimpses of it all on Instagram.





But what grabbed our attention was the Rakhi-special lunch buffet set for the day. Besides sweets and chocolates, the buffet included fish, rice, kadhi, murgh musallam, pulao, raita and more. She shared a short video of the dinner table and said from the background, "perf...(perfect)". Take a look:





The party at Anil Kapoor's house in Mumbai was also attended by Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Khushi Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Anshula Kapoor and others. Maheep Kapoor too took to her Instagram to share the glimpses of their lavish lunch. Here's a glimpse for you.





Besides, the 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' star also posted a 'photo dump' On Instagram that gave us glimpses of the Rakhi celebrations, Kapoor-style. She also wrote alongside, "Missed @arjunkapoor , @janhvikapoor & @akshaymarwah22 today"











However, it seems Arjun Kapoor didn't miss it all. While being away, he took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for all his siblings that read, "As long as I can remember my siblings have been everything in my life & may that always continue... Here's to my brothers & sisters - Happy RakshaBandhan." Alongside, he shared a few pictures that won our hearts in no time. Take a look at the complete post:





What do you think about the grand Rakhi celebration of the Kapoors? Let us know in the comments below.