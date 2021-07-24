Arjun Kapoor's weekend just got better, the reason being a sumptuous dinner option. The actor shared a glimpse of a heavenly bowl of green gravy food delivered by personal chef Akshay Arora. In the frame, we can see a variety of food placed in bowls. The caption read, “Dinner has been engulfed.” We don't know what Arjun got treated to, but it seemed to be a pesto-sauce based pasta dish. Basil leaves could also be spotted in the plate, which was vanquished by the actor. His relief and pleasure from the meal is evident in the Instagram story. Take a look:

(Also Read: Healthy Diet Lessons From The 34-Year-Old 'Panipat' Star)





The Ishaqzaade actor's love for food has taken a professional turn. The actor recently shared the screen space on a cooking and food-based talk show with chef Ranveer Brar. The show primarily focuses on mixing drinks and preparing yummy unique recipes. In the latest episode, Arjun and Ranveer Brar spent some time chit-chatting while baking the heavenly Shepherd's Pie.

(Also Read: Arjun Kapoor Recalls How He Weighed 150 Kgs And Looked At Food For 'Comfort')





Earlier, Arjun was on the guest list of another cooking show. The actor took up the culinary challenge by preparing his own version of Laal Maas and Chapli Kabab. Arjun prepared this food in order to surprise his equally foodie actor-uncle Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor. He also reminisced about the time when he searched for comfort in food until he weighed 150 kgs. "I looked at food for comfort. I got caught up in the way I felt emotionally...So I started eating,” he was quoted saying on the show.

Arjun has been quite a fitness conscious now. In one of the previous Instagram Stories, the 36-year-old shared a box of multigrain pizza and mentioned how he earned it from chef Akshay Arora. If Arjun hadn't been an actor, he would definitely be a star chef, wouldn't he? On the work front, the actor was last seen in 'Sardar Ka Grandson'. His upcoming films include 'Ek Villain' and 'Bhoot Police'.