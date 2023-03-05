There is no doubt that India is known for its vibrant and flavourful cuisine. A variety of dishes cooked with traditional spices and other ingredients serve as heavenly treats to the taste buds. Often, we have seen foreigners thoroughly enjoying and appreciating the beauty of Indian food. Many even make trips to India to devour the local food. However, the recent gastronomic experience of Meggy Kim, a South Korean content creator is rather unusual. Meggy, who has a huge number of followers on Instagram, often reviews and rates various Indian snacks. Recently, when she visited India, she couldn't stop herself from exploring different cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Arunachal Pradesh, Shillong, and Kerala, among other locations. But it was her food video from Jaipur that's making the rounds on social media.





The blogger was challenged by one of her followers to try food from the restaurant with the lowest Zomato rating. She accepted the challenge sportingly and ordered a thali from a restaurant in Jaipur. However, to everyone's surprise, she ended up liking the food despite the restaurant's 2.8 rating on Zomato.

As you can see in the video, her thali featured a flatbread that appeared to be lachha paratha, white steamed rice, and dal with some tadka on top. There was some curry as well. Don't miss the boondi raita. For salad? Sliced cucumbers and tomatoes. As soon as she started diving into the food, Meggy confessed that she liked the food. So much so that she ended up finishing everything from the platter. Shocked with the rating, in the end, she states, “I don't understand… I finished everything. Maybe I have the worst taste.” What do you think?







For the caption, she wrote, “ZOMATO's WORST RATED restaurant,” with laughing emojis. Her video has received 828k views, and more than 39k likes up till now. People also reacted in different ways in the comment section.





A user wrote, “Sometimes competitors in the same locality pay people to order from competitors, in exchange for bad ratings and reviews to boost their own business.” Another one stated, “Food should be just tasty rating doesn't matter.”





“After this video, it is going to be the most rated one,” read a comment.





Another comment read, “If she is saying it's tasty, I trust her. Because all her reviews are authentic.”





A user requested, “Can you please try Manipur food?”





Another said, “I also tried the worst-rated restaurant's food once, but it was too good. We had a similar experience.”





“That is simple home-cooked food, the best combo,” a comment read.





Tell us what you think of Meggy Kim's experience.