A cup of piping hot chai and a crispy samosa is the perfect pick-me-up for countless Indians across the world. This classic combination can be savoured by us any time, any day - whether we are simply taking a break from hectic work schedules or travelling to another city. It is not just fulfilling and delicious, but also very economical and abundantly available. Recently, we came across a tweet by a journalist, Farah Khan, who savoured this delectable combination at the Mumbai airport. The price of the chai samosa, however, was quite a lot and left Twitter users shocked. Take a look:
Two samosas, one chai and one water bottle for 490 Rs at Mumbai airport!! Kafi ache din aa gae hain. #Vikaspic.twitter.com/aaEkAD9pmb— Farah khan (@farah17khan) December 28, 2022
"Two samosas, one chai and one water bottle for 490 Rs. at Mumbai airport!! Kafi ache din aa gae hain [Great days are here]," wrote the Twitter user in her post shared on December 28. In the clicks she shared, we could see two regular-sized samosas served with a cup of tea. Although the food seemed to be looking delicious, the price of the two was quite a lot. Two samosas, one cup of tea and a bottle of water cost the Twitter user Rs. 490. Usually, a samosa and chai would not be this expensive. In fact, the reason that this combination is popular is that it is low-cost and abundantly available.
The tweet about the huge bill for chai samosa went viral, garnering over 1.3 million views, 10.1k likes and thousands of retweets. A number of users left their comments on the tweet. "People who eat samosas at the airport should never complain about its cost," wrote one user. "Two samosas, one chai and one water bottle for 52 Rs at Mumbai Kandiwali railway station," commented another one. "There is a samosa in the pic. Discussion over," said another user.
Take a look at the best reactions:
Habibi come to dubai— Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) December 28, 2022
Are madam, one idli and one Vada are 100rs each in Hyderabad airport।,.one orange juice that too rotten is for 150 rs . Yeh kaise din hai ?!— SANGAMESHGOUDA PATIL (@Sangu18tweets) December 29, 2022
A few days ago I was coming to Kolkata from Bangalore airport, at Bangalore airport I asked the rate of samosas, he told the price of two pieces was ₹250. After that did not ask anything else, I immediately left from there. 😂— JUST CHILL 🤍 (@root3evil) December 28, 2022
5 rupai me Dena tha kya?— 𝐒𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐮𝐝 (@Sagar4BJP) December 28, 2022
I drank 7 rupe tea in train and 150 rupe tea in 5 star hotel- moyi ji should resign.
How 5 star hotel can sell tea for 150.— JP Chadda (@JP_Chadda) December 28, 2022
Do you agree that the price of samosa and chai at the airport was too much? Or do you disagree? Tell us in the comments.
