Do you love to eat jackfruit? Well, then, this video might hurt you a bit. In a now-viral Instagram clip, a vendor is seen applying paint to a jackfruit. Sounds crazy, right? The clip opens to the man with a paint box and a brush in his hands. He is looking around and painting the rotten parts of a jackfruit. A few seconds later, we can see some people separating the ‘fixed' jackfruits on one side of the road. The people around seem unbothered by the man's actions. The camera then pans out to show the entire scene.

The scary part — it is hard to distinguish between the painted jackfruits and the actual nice ones.

The note attached to the video was written in Bengali (loosely translated to English) and read, “People don't care whether they will live tomorrow. But they do care how they can cheat someone tomorrow.”





People, on Instagram, have expressed their anger and concern in the comments section.





A user said, “Why are you getting bad karma ....all for some little money…”





“That's so unfair to customers,” another user added.

In the middle of this, a person tried to add a bit of humour and said, “Best painted of the year award goes to him.”

A user called the vendors “such dangerous men”.