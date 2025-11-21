As the chilly winter weather envelops Delhi, the air quality has been taking a toll on many people's health. Health coach and nutritionist Ryan Fernando has unveiled some simple yet effective nutrition strategies in a video posted on Instagram to help you protect yourself from the harmful effects of air pollution. “The AQI in Delhi-NCR is crossing Gurugram, and the air feels heavier than ever. Having been there recently, I know exactly what this season does to your lungs, skin and immunity. In this video, I'm sharing the practical nutrition strategies I personally used to stay healthy through Delhi's pollution peaks. If you're in Delhi, Noida or Gurugram this winter, you'll want to hear this,” reads his caption.





Also Read: High-Protein Palak Anda Bhurji Recipe: A Healthy And Delicious Breakfast You'll Love





Take a look at the video here:

As the health coach begins to reveal what he did to protect his lungs while in Delhi, he says he wore a mask all the time. Besides advising everyone to wear a mask, Ryan Fernando also shared a few nutrition tips he personally followed to combat the poisonous smog. These are:

Here Are 6 Recipes That May Help You Fight Pollution:

1. Adrak chai (Ginger tea):

Ryan Fernando says, “N-acetylcysteine is a nutritional supplement that may work. N-acetylcysteine is found in black tea, so an adrak chai (ginger tea) this winter is really good, as maybe a solution to help clean up your body.”

2. Turmeric latte:

The health coach also finds the frothy beverage, made by gently heating milk with turmeric, ginger, and other spices like cinnamon and black pepper, then sweetening it to taste with honey or maple syrup, to be a “great solution” for fighting against the harmful effects of smoke.

3. Chamomile tea:

Ryan believes this beverage helps protect against cancer cells in the body. He adds, “Chamomile tea every night is going to help you.”

4. Naturally coloured vegetables:

Citing examples of blueberries, purple cabbage, purple potatoes, carrots, green leafy vegetables, bell peppers, the nutritionist explains, “Anything that is colourful, put those antioxidants into your body because they become the scavengers that clean up what you're forcing into your lungs.”

5. Bio-energised water:

He also emphasises drinking structured, bio-energised water because it can help your body combat this pollution, both externally and through consumption. “Remember, if you're dehydrated, your blood is thicker, and it will not be able to clear out the toxic free radicals that come with this pollution. So hydrate well,” he shares.

6. Peppermint tea:

The health coach reveals that peppermint tea is his favourite and mentions, “It opens up the lungs and for those of you having problems because of the pollution, two drops of peppermint oil on your tongue, research has shown it opens your lungs by as much as 70% but don't open up your lungs just before you go out into the Delhi smoke.”





Also Read: Do Indian Dhabas Really Fake Crowds? The Psychology Behind Packed Parking Lots





Nevertheless, he also recommends everyone to check with their doctor and nutritionist.





Incorporate these six foods and drinks into your diet to stay safe and breathe easy!