7 Fun Ways To Include Dahi In Your Diet (Recipes Inside)

Here are a few recipes that you can try to make with the humble dahi, which serves as a versatile ingredient as much as a healthy one to cook with.

NDTV Food  |  Updated: June 24, 2020 18:21 IST

These dahi recipes will make you drool.

Highlights
  • Dahi is a probiotic which is great for digestion and immunity
  • It also has a number of health benefits
  • Here are seven recipes to reinvent the dahi innovatively

Dahi, curd or yogurt - whatever you know it as, the benefits of it are undeniably many. Dahi is known to be an essential part of every Indian meal in some form or the other. The probiotic is loaded with good bacteria that are vital for maintaining good digestive health as well as building immunity. The nutrients found in dahi include Vitamin B-2, B-12, Calcium, Potassium and Magnesium. Its nutritional content and properties are beneficial for good skin and a healthy body with strong bones. The inherent goodness of creamy dahi makes it a daily must-have for good health. However, its slightly sour taste may make people averse to it sometimes.

So, how to reinvent the humble dahi and make it delicious, tasty and still wholesome? Here are a few recipes that you can try to make with the humble dahi, which serves as a versatile ingredient as much as a healthy one to cook with.

Here Are 7 Fun Ways To Include Dahi In Your Diet: 

1. Dahi Bhalla 

Also known as Dahi Puri or Dahi Vada in some regions, this recipe brings out the flavour and goodness of fresh curd like no other dish.

2. Yogurt Dip

Apart from the health benefits it offers, this yogurt dip will truly impress you with its taste. It uses hung curd as its base ingredient which is creamy and absolutely delicious! Click here for the recipe. 

(Also Read: )

minty yogurt dip

3. Dahi Kebab 

Once you're ready with yogurt dip, make these Dahi Kebabs! Kebab is a snack that everyone savours - from children to adults. Dahi kebab is one recipe which is luscious and delightful with every bite.

4. Chilled No-Bake Mango Cheesecake

If you aren't in the mood to bake, try and make this no-bake mango cheesecake with hung curd. What better way to satisfy your sweet cravings and probiotic needs, right? Click here for the recipe. 

(Also Read: )

sigq7cg

5. Pineapple Raita

Another one for the sweet lover in you, this recipe uses tinned pineapple paired with yogurt and a little bit of sugar. This amazing, sweet accompaniment will make you want to make it with every meal! Click here for the recipe. 

6. Fruit Yogurt

If Raita isn't your calling, make a refreshing fruit yogurt for your next dessert. You will forget all about ice cream once you tastethis amazing recipe!

7. Palak Patta Chaat

This recipe is perfect for the chaat lovers who love their dishes with a little bit spicy. Try this palak patta chaat recipe for a tangy zing to your meal.

(Also Read: )

a7p28pk

So, what are you waiting for? Reinvent your regular dose of dahi with these innovative recipe ideas, and you won't even remember what the original tasted like.

Comments

Tags:  Dahi RecipesDahiCurd Benefits In Summer
